Showers and storms Friday afternoon, severe storm chances Saturday

Heavy rain expected
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A warm front moving across the state tonight and tomorrow will bring us rain chances through Saturday. There is the chance that storms tomorrow could be strong.

Today we aren’t expecting any severe weather but we’ll still have scattered showers and storms throughout the day. You’ll see a little sun between the clouds from time to time, too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a S wind around 5-10mph.

Tonight temps only fall to around 70 degrees before we’re up into the low 80s Saturday afternoon. Tomorrow we’ll have a breezy SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

We could see a few showers tonight, but the better chance for rain arrives early tomorrow morning, and we’ll see on and off showers/storms through the evening. Some storms could be severe tomorrow with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy downpours being our main threats. All of Mid-Michigan is under a slight risk for severe weather (2/5 on the scale) and we’ll keep you updated regarding any changes.

Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 80s!

