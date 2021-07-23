Advertisement

State lawmaker gets 15 days in jail for drunken driving

Bryan Posthumus booking photo
Bryan Posthumus booking photo(WILX 2021)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A state lawmaker from the Grand Rapids area has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for drunken driving.

Republican State Rep. Bryan Posthumus expressed remorse and said he hasn’t had a drink since he rolled his vehicle in April in Ada Township.

He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.13, above the 0.08 threshold for drunken driving. Posthumus says he let his family and constituents down.

Judge Jeff O’Hara noted that Posthumus had a similar case in 2013.

Posthumus’ family is well-known in government and politics: His father, Dick, was a state senator and lieutenant governor, and his sister is the Kent County clerk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

A Enbridge company diver inspecting the Line 5 tunnel under the Straits. (UPEC Courtesy Photo)
Enbridge: Anchor near Line 5 in Straits of Mackinac will be recovered
About 500 Consumers Energy customers in downtown Flint lost electricity Friday.
Power outage leaves part of downtown Flint in the dark
Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Police: Upper Peninsula man jumped to death off Arch Rock on Mackinac Island
A Flint Police cruiser at a shooting scene in the City
Flint declares a State of Emergency over rising gun violence