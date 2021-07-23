State lawmaker gets 15 days in jail for drunken driving

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A state lawmaker from the Grand Rapids area has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for drunken driving.

Republican State Rep. Bryan Posthumus expressed remorse and said he hasn’t had a drink since he rolled his vehicle in April in Ada Township.

He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.13, above the 0.08 threshold for drunken driving. Posthumus says he let his family and constituents down.

Judge Jeff O’Hara noted that Posthumus had a similar case in 2013.

Posthumus’ family is well-known in government and politics: His father, Dick, was a state senator and lieutenant governor, and his sister is the Kent County clerk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.