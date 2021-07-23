Town Hall on Violence: A look at rising crime in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Rising gun violence is a problem plaguing Mid-Michigan from north to south.

Crime data from Saginaw’s first six months of 2021 showed a decrease in violent crime, but the city has recently experienced an uptick too in violence over the past several weeks. Two people were shot and killed three days apart on July 5 and 8.

Most recently, security measures are increasing around Covenant HealthCare after gunfire nearby.

“There are a lot of good citizens who are tired of this, but they’re helpless,” said Jim Forbear, who lives on Harrison Street near the hospital.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a State of Emergency for gun violence on Friday, as crime increases significantly around the city. He said the number of shootings so far in 2021 is up 80% from a year ago while 39 homicides this year represent a 30% increase from 2020.

“This will not be a new normal,” he said. “We will elevate. This community will elevate beyond our current crisis with guns.”

As part of Flint’s State of Emergency, Neeley said new Emergency Response Teams will be responding to violent crimes. Three community agencies are already on board to help: Voices For Children Advocacy Center, Genesee Health System and the Ennis Center For Children.

Youth and young adults under the age of 25 are driving the recent spike in violent crime in the community. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton attributes it to second generation gangs, coupled with the lack of opportunities for young people in Mid-Michigan.

Youth outreach leaders are trying to provide ways to keep young people on a positive and productive path in life.

Neeley and Flint Police Chief Terence Green both making it clear that they need the community’s help. They’re asking community members to join the Community Crime Watch Team, which means they speak up when they see something.

They’re hoping this collaborative effort will encourage people to be more forthcoming with information. Homeowners or businesses who join will be able to put a sticker in their window, showing they’re a member of the Community Crime Watch Team.

On the back, they included how the public can anonymously report a tip, plus several numbers are listed from Michigan’s members of Congress to the Flint Water Department.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.