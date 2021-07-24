Flint community members believe solution to rising gun violence is more engagement with young people

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/23/2021) - “Today, I’m declaring a state of emergency in the City of Flint due to gun violence.”

The Mayor of Flint, Sheldon Neeley, is calling for action on a spike in violent crime.

Community members across the city of Flint say rapidly rising gun violence is very concerning, and for people like Alverine Simpson, it’s getting closer and closer to home day by day.

“I work with the schools, and I don’t want to see one of my students being in the newspaper or on the news saying something happened to them,” Simpson said.

So far in 2021, Neeley says the city has seen 158 nonfatal shootings, which is an 80% increase from last year and 39 homicides, which is a 30% increase since last year.

On Friday, the mayor declared a State of Emergency to bring community resources like an Emergency Response Team to keep those numbers from getting higher.

“I think it’s a good idea that they declared a State of Emergency because we really need to do something about this,” Simpson said.

Those numbers are being driven by youth and young adults under the age of 25.

Under Neeley’s third executive order, the city will be providing more dollars to positively engage with young people and keep them on a productive path.

“Kids been at home being in a more sedentary lifestyle with their iPads and iPhones and on social media, but now we got to engage them in sports. Get them to have that communication with other kids too,” Police Athletic League Executive Board Member, Calvin McQueen said.

One of those youth programs is Flint P.A.L., serving youth to enhance their life skills and education.

Members of Flint’s Community Advisory Task Force on Public Safety say they hope that helps get things back on track.

“This youth is getting accustomed to a certain rhythm, a certain lifestyle that’s being glorified, We have to do our part like what Calvin’s doing to break that illusion.”

Simpson agrees, but is adding that it’s also going to take important conversations with youth where young people trust in the people serving the community.

“We can no longer shelter them and let them know that everything is ok. Everything is not ok. You’re out there, your mom tells you to stay at home, listen to your mom. Stay at home. Don’t just go out there and do what you want to do, but take heed to your teachers, your principal, the police officers, the people that telling you do what’s right. Listen to them. It’s not ok to not listen to these people,” Simpson said.

City Council will need to sign off on a formal declaration. Their next meeting is scheduled for Monday.

Here is the full list of Executive Orders as part of the State of Emergency, which takes effect immediately:

1. 21-001 City of Flint Executive Order on Gun Violence-Establish the Emergency Response Team (ERT) for Traumatic Events and Coordinate Services between the Flint Police Department and Mental Health Professionals to serve the community

2. 21-002 City of Flint Executive Order on Gun Violence-Establish Partnerships with Grass Roots and Community Outreach Programs to Combat Gun Violence.

3. 21-003 City of Flint Executive Order on Gun Violence-Establish Partnerships Throughout the Community to Create Opportunities for Positive Engagement for Youth.

4. 21-004 City of Flint Executive Order on Gun Violence-Provide Financial Incentives to Certified Officers in Good Standing for Gun Violence Prevention.

5. 21-005 City of Flint Executive Order on Gun Violence-Hire Dedicated Attorneys and Victim Advocates to Partner with Flint Police Department on Gun Violence Prevention.

6. 21-006 City of Flint Executive Order on Gun Violence-Creation of Crime Suppression Grants for Small Businesses.

