JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday wasn’t the prettiest of days across Mid-Michigan, but it certainly wasn’t terrible.  Temperatures held in the 70s for the day and the humidity was on the high side, so it was kind of sticky.  Overnight, mostly cloudy skies will hold with a few more showers possible.  Low temperatures early Saturday morning will range from the middle 60s, to around the 70-degree mark.

Saturday will be a little warmer across the ABC12 viewing area, but we will also see more rain.  In fact, we will have the threat of rain for the entire day.  No one location will see rain all day long, but we will likely have something to see on First Alert Doppler Radar for the better part of the day.  Some locally heavy downpours will be possible with some storms.  Some of the storms that develop may also produce hail and strong, gusty winds.  We will keep our eye on that potential.

By Sunday the rain and thunderstorms will move off to our south and east.  That should set the stage for a pretty decent end to our weekend.  With brighter skies, temperatures Sunday afternoon will cruise through the 80s.  There will still be some humidity hanging around, so it will remain a little bit sticky.  On ABC12 News we are looking at more sunshine and mid-summertime heat. Some showers and thundershowers will make a return by Tuesday. - JR

