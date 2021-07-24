Advertisement

MDHHS offers summer webinar series for mental health

The state’s health department is taking steps to help Michiganders who have been impacted by the pandemic mentally by offering a new summer program called the ‘Summer Resilience Series.’(MDHHS)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -

The state’s health department is taking steps to help Michiganders who have been impacted by the pandemic mentally by offering a new summer program called the ‘Summer Resilience Series.’

Dr. Debra Pinals with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says, even though they have seen studies showing a decrease in the amount of Michiganders who suffer from anxiety and depression since the height of the pandemic, there is still a percentage of the population who still are struggling.

“Kids are going back to school and people are kind of going back to the workplace. You know, we’re recognizing that people are still feeling anxious and depressed and stressed,” she said.

“Looking at the literature, we really want to focus on positive messaging and really helping people build that resilience... And so we put together a ‘Summer Resilience Webinar Series.”

Dr. Pinals says there are multiple series available for all ages.

“There’s two series, one is really more adult focused, the ‘Summer Resilience Series.’ And then the one for families and children the artistic expression, ‘Draw Your Feelings’, that’s really designed for adults with children, to do with children. So it’s two separate series, although frankly, you know even the one for kids, I confess, it’s pretty good for adults too.”

The webinar series is free and available online.

They will be offered every Wednesday at 1 pm until the end of August.

“Our mental health is very much tied to our physical health, you know people spend a lot of time exercising and physically working out, but if your mental health isn’t stable your physical health can go down and vice versa so it’s really important to pay attention to both for prevention.”

If you missed the original air date of any of these series you can go back and watch at your convenience.

To find more details about the ‘Summer Resilience Series’ click on the link HERE or head to the MDHHS website.

In Genesee County, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is also offering a program to help anyone dealing with mental health challenges.

It’s led by two co-leaders, both certified by the organization as peer-to-peer trainers.

It starts September 8th at 6 pm at the group’s office on Stone Bridge in Flint.

For more information about the NAMI program head to its website HERE.

