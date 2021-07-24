Advertisement

Strong storms possible today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving through to the north will bring a warm front through giving us a muggy and warm day. As the cold front follows, we’ll see scattered showers and storms develop. Some storms may be strong with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain being our main threats. An isolated tornado is possible also. Our main time frame is through the afternoon and evening before things wind down late tonight.

Have our app or some way to get weather alerts! We’ll keep you updated throughout the day on-air and online.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 60s for most neighborhoods as skies clear.

Tomorrow and Monday sunshine returns with highs near 90!

