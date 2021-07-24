Advertisement

Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide and some Americans are still leery about getting a...
COVID: Variant cases rise, masks back in some schools
A corner of Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may be the most joyful part...
Piano player at Atlanta airport gets $60K tip from strangers
A corner of Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may be the most joyful part...
Piano player at Atlanta airport gets $60K from strangers