Calmer weather returns after Saturday’s severe weather

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After yesterday’s severe weather and heavy rainfall, we’ll catch a break from the active weather as we wrap up the weekend in Mid-Michigan.

Locally dense fog has developed this morning and that is leading to reduced visibility in many communities. This fog should begin to clear out after sunrise and then we’ll see a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the day. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s this afternoon, so it is going to be a hot day for us in Mid-Michigan. Humidity levels will be falling throughout the day as well.

We’ll do it again tomorrow with more sunshine and highs near 90 degrees. It won’t be until late Monday into Tuesday that our next chance for showers and storms arrives as a cold front moves through the area. This will drop our temps into the lower 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another shot for rain comes late Wednesday into Thursday.

