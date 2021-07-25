Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Severe weather erupted again across mid-Michigan Saturday.

There were several reports of tornadoes touching the ground from Genesee County 911.

The National Weather Service will be inspecting the damage these twisters left behind, including another tornado in Port Austin.

Funnel clouds were reported in Arenac and Saginaw counties as well.

Other reports include thousands without power as well as tree limbs down and other damage.

Quieter weather is expected overnight with very humid conditions and lows in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees.

Sunday will be a hot and dry day with highs near 90 degrees.

Monday is expected to be a carbon copy of Sunday.

There’s a chance of showers on Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the low 80s.

