Severe weather creates a trail of damage across mid-Michigan

Severe weather update 4 p.m.
By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Severe weather erupted again across mid-Michigan Saturday.

There were several reports of tornadoes touching the ground from Genesee County 911.

The National Weather Service will be inspecting the damage these twisters left behind, including another tornado in Port Austin.

Funnel clouds were reported in Arenac and Saginaw counties as well.

Other reports include thousands without power as well as tree limbs down and other damage.

Quieter weather is expected overnight.

We’ll have a complete wrap up of today’s storms and damage on ABC12 News at 11pm.

