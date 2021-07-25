Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Storm damage, flooding, and a few possible tornadoes were reported in Mid-Michigan after severe thunderstorms moved through the area on Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, Consumers Energy reported that more than 6,000 customers were still without power on its outage map with most of those outages in Genesee and Midland counties.

Saturday saw two tornado reports in Mid-Michigan, according to the National Weather Service. The first happened near Port Austin in Huron County around 4:30 p.m. Further south, possible tornado damage was reported five miles south of Flushing in Genesee County.

There were two other tornado reports in the metro Detroit area in Macomb and Oakland counties.

The National Weather Service office in Detroit will be sending a crew to the Flushing area on Sunday to conduct a damage survey. This is done to confirm if a tornado did in fact touch down or if the reported damage was done by straight-line winds.

Funnel clouds were also reported across Mid-Michigan. One report of a funnel cloud came in just before 3 p.m. near Twining in Arenac County. One was also reported by a trained weather spotter a mile south of Saginaw just after 5 p.m. Waterspouts were also reported near Au Gres and Port Austin.

Straight-line winds also produced damage reports from Midland to Saginaw to Genesee counties. Many of these reports included tree and powerline damage.

Heavy rainfall also led to flooding in the area. Flint Bishop International Airport set a daily rainfall record for July 24 when it picked up 2.24 inches of rain. Many other locations in Mid-Michigan saw between 1-3 inches of rainfall during Saturday’s storms which led to flooding on I-75 in both Saginaw and Genesee counties. These roads have since cleared.

ABC12 will provide updates when the National Weather Service does its storm surveys and confirms any tornadoes.

