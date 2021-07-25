Advertisement

Swartz Creek residents shaken up from damage caused by severe storms

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) -

People in shock on Saturday in Swartz Creek after severe thunderstorms rolled through causing massive damage to a few homes.

ABC 12 caught up with a few homeowners between Calkins and Morrish road.

“We were sitting in the living room, girlfriend got an alert on the phone that we were having a tornado warning. I immediately had her and her daughter go into the bathroom. I was trying to overlook surroundings. Before you know that we were starting to hear some loud booms,” said Matt Minnick.

Minnick says he was shocked to see multiple trees down in his yard after the storm passed through.

“And then we’ve got a trampoline over in the neighbor’s yard,” he said.

Down Calkins road multiple homes had damage.

One man even lost the backside of his home.

The homeowner wanted to remain anonymous but says he is very shaken up, but says that he and his pets are safe.

