200+ small businesses in Michigan recognized for COVID-19 help

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 200 small businesses around Michigan received letters of gratitude from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizing ways they stepped up to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer said the businesses changed their operating models to help keep Michiganders safe and healthy as COVID-19 spread through the state.

Many of the businesses started making personal protective equipment, fresh meals and other resources for frontline workers. They also worked to provide inspiration for people battling loneliness at home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I am completely in awe of the resilience and determination of Michigan’s small businesses to stand strong and push forward during such unprecedented times,” she said. “Small businesses are crucial to the success of our economy, and we are more than ready to get back on track and uplift our local entrepreneurs to continue to make this state a great place to work and live.”

The following Mid-Michigan businesses received letters of recognition:

Amy’s Downtown Diner in Perry.

Bad Axe Escape.

Booms Accounting in Bad Axe.

Domico Med-Device in Fenton.

Duro-Last in Saginaw.

Erie Custom signs in Saginaw.

Factory 2 in Flint.

Highland Plastics in Shepherd.

Hi-Tech Optical in Saginaw.

Homestead Elements in Saginaw.

Michigan Clear Ice in Bay City.

National Filters in Harbor Beach.

Old Town Distillery in Saginaw.

Ole General Store and Cafe in Vernon.

Pheoniz Composite Solutions in Oscoda.

South 401 in Corunna.

T&T Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Saginaw.

Vantage Plastics in Standish.

VINO Wine Warehouse in Bay City.

Woody’s Bancroft Tavern.

Whitmer said the letters of recognition build on efforts to support small businesses affected by the pandemic, including the $300 million Michigan Mainstreet Initiative and launching a new website for business owners to navigate state assistance programs.

“This pandemic has made it clear that small businesses have always been the heart and soul of our communities,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “I am proud of the hard-working, selfless Michiganders who have supported their fellow residents and local economies. Their actions spread hope to all of us.”

