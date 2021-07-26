Advertisement

200+ small businesses in Michigan recognized for COVID-19 help

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 200 small businesses around Michigan received letters of gratitude from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizing ways they stepped up to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer said the businesses changed their operating models to help keep Michiganders safe and healthy as COVID-19 spread through the state.

Many of the businesses started making personal protective equipment, fresh meals and other resources for frontline workers. They also worked to provide inspiration for people battling loneliness at home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I am completely in awe of the resilience and determination of Michigan’s small businesses to stand strong and push forward during such unprecedented times,” she said. “Small businesses are crucial to the success of our economy, and we are more than ready to get back on track and uplift our local entrepreneurs to continue to make this state a great place to work and live.”

The following Mid-Michigan businesses received letters of recognition:

  • Amy’s Downtown Diner in Perry.
  • Bad Axe Escape.
  • Booms Accounting in Bad Axe.
  • Domico Med-Device in Fenton.
  • Duro-Last in Saginaw.
  • Erie Custom signs in Saginaw.
  • Factory 2 in Flint.
  • Highland Plastics in Shepherd.
  • Hi-Tech Optical in Saginaw.
  • Homestead Elements in Saginaw.
  • Michigan Clear Ice in Bay City.
  • National Filters in Harbor Beach.
  • Old Town Distillery in Saginaw.
  • Ole General Store and Cafe in Vernon.
  • Pheoniz Composite Solutions in Oscoda.
  • South 401 in Corunna.
  • T&T Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Saginaw.
  • Vantage Plastics in Standish.
  • VINO Wine Warehouse in Bay City.
  • Woody’s Bancroft Tavern.

Whitmer said the letters of recognition build on efforts to support small businesses affected by the pandemic, including the $300 million Michigan Mainstreet Initiative and launching a new website for business owners to navigate state assistance programs.

“This pandemic has made it clear that small businesses have always been the heart and soul of our communities,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “I am proud of the hard-working, selfless Michiganders who have supported their fellow residents and local economies. Their actions spread hope to all of us.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

A Lapeer bridge is one of 19 included in the Michigan Department of Transportation's first...
Lapeer bridge part of MDOT’s first bundling project
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore sign.
Detroit-area man dies in fall at Pictured Rocks park
This tornado touched down in the Port Austin area on July 24, 2021.
ABC12 First Alert Weather explains the science behind severe thunderstorms and tornadoes
National Weather Service investigates possible tornadoes in Port Austin