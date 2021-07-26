Advertisement

25-year-old arrested for deadly June 16 shooting in Flint Township

Flint Township
Flint Township(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint resident is charged with murder for the June 16 shooting death of a 21-year-old man at Hunters Ridge Apartments in Flint Township.

Police say 25-year-old Ziare Thomas was arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in connection with the death of Jacari Roberts. Thomas remained in the Genesee County Jail on Monday with no bond offered.

Roberts was rushed to an area hospital after the shooting outside an apartment building in the Hunters Ridge complex around 4 p.m. June 16 and later pronounced dead, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

Police arrested Thomas weeks after the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

