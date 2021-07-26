50-year-old man convicted of killing girlfriend in Grand Blanc Township

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 50-year-old man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a Genesee County jury convicted him of killing his girlfriend in a Grand Blanc Township residence.

The jury convicted David Reed of second-degree murder, preparing to commit arson of a home and third-degree animal cruelty for the Feb. 11, 2018, death of 53-year-old Ranee McKelvey.

Reed killed McKelvey and left her face down on a bed in the residence they shared on Southampton Drive with a dog by her side. He then turned on the gas to a burner on the stove without lighting it, which caused the home to fill with gas, and lit candles to cause a fire.

McKelvey’s niece and a neighbor found her dead while they were checking on her welfare after she failed to show up for work.

Reed and McKelvey had been living together for a few months. Reed told investigators that he accidentally killed McKelvey while he was practicing self defense moves on her and the gas leak accidentally occurred from moving the stove while trying to defrost the refrigerator next to it.

Prosecutors say Reed previously was convicted of strangling another woman. He faces up to life in prison when a judge hands down a sentence on Aug. 13.

