54-year-old woman dies after crashing on U.S. 10 during thunderstorm

Tresa Haus lost control during torrential downpour and slammed into the end of a guardrail
FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a driver has died in a car vs. semi crash near...
FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a driver has died in a car vs. semi crash near Courtland on Monday afternoon.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 54-year-old woman died Saturday after she crashed on U.S. 10 during a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall.

Tresa Haus of Beaverton was driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty west on U.S. 10 near M-18 in Midland County’s Jerome Township around 4:10 p.m. when she lost control during during a torrential downpour, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Haus’ SUV hit the end of a guardrail and overturned. An ambulance rushed her to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, where she was pronounced dead later Saturday.

Investigators say Haus was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened and there was no evidence that she was intoxicated.

