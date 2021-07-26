Advertisement

Clean up in Genesee County after tornado damage

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

A lot of cleanup throughout Mid-Michigan after the severe weather on Saturday.

The National Weather Service confirmed that tornados did touch down in Mid-Michigan and other parts of the state.

Alex Manion a meteorologist with the National Weather Service says, a tornado touched down in Genesee County but mainly in Clayton Township.

“It was a five minute tornado touched down at 6:21pm and lifted at 6:26pm,” he said.

Manion added that it was an EF-1 tornado, which is the intensity of the tornado that had winds up to 100 mph.

“Even though it was short lived, it caused a lot of havoc in a short period of time.”

And that havoc rolled through parts of Genesee County.

Manion says the National Weather Service came to check on the damage in the area on Sunday, and saw a few garages partially or completely destroyed along with some sporadic tree and crop damage.

ABC 12 found damage mainly near Calkins and Morrish roads in Clayton Township.

The weather service says there were no reports of anyone being hurt during the tornado.

Over in Flushing Township there was also some minor damage throughout the area.

77-year-old Richard Wagonlander was sitting outside watching the storm, when he noticed something on his roof.

“I looked up on my roof and I got 10 to 12 feet of [the] top of my nice pine tree [on my roof],” said Wagonlander.

After Wagonlander posted videos to social media about the storm damage to his condominium, one of his friends volunteered to help clean it up.

“Ken got ahold of me and he says, ‘hey, I’ll come down and get that off your roof and check for damage,’ Ken’s a contractor.”

Ken says he did find some damage and did some patch work for Wagonlander.

Wagonlander felt proud about his community stepping up to help.

“I like to use the word community and that’s what community is, is somebody like Ken coming out and helping an old man.”

