Crews still working to restore power throughout Mid-Michigan

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (7/26/21) - DTE Energy said more than 71,000 customers were without power Monday morning after weekend storms.

Its outage map showed large outages in the Metro Detroit area. The utility said it had more than 2,300 crews working to restore electricity.

Consumers Energy crews said about 300 customers across the state were without power. More than 100 were in Genesee County.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Clayton Township on Saturday. It packed up to 100 miles per hour winds and was 200 yards wide and nearly two miles long.

Some area traffic lights were out at intersections on Sunday. Crews and homeowners worked to pick up debris from the storm.

