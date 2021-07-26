Detroit-area man dies in fall at Pictured Rocks park

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) - A 21-year-old man from the Detroit area lost his footing and fell to his death at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula.

The man was identified as Dominic Rotondi of Lincoln Park. Authorities say Rotondi stepped over a barrier Saturday evening at the top of Miners Castle, lost his footing and fell about 100 feet, striking the cliff face. He landed in Lake Superior.

Miners Castle is the only cliff area at Pictured Rocks accessible by vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.