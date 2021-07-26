Flint gets over $183,000 for police body cameras

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police may be a step closer to receiving body cameras after the city received a grant to pay for them.

The Michigan Treasury Department is providing the city with $183,505 to pay for body cameras and additional surveillance cameras. The money is coming from the state’s Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program.

Five Flint police officers are testing body cameras this month, according to Police Chief Terence Green. The department is testing cameras that automatically activate and download video to a server at the end of each shift.

Green hopes to buy 65 to 80 more cameras to outfit the remainder of the Flint Police Department soon. He estimated the total cost of outfitting all patrol officers in Flint with cameras would cost several hundred thousand dollars.

Flint police patrol cars already have dash cameras.

Saginaw is receiving over $38,000 from the same state grant program to replace broken streetlights.

