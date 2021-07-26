Advertisement

Flint gets over $183,000 for police body cameras

Police Chief Terence Green hopes to outfit all patrol officers with a camera soon
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police may be a step closer to receiving body cameras after the city received a grant to pay for them.

The Michigan Treasury Department is providing the city with $183,505 to pay for body cameras and additional surveillance cameras. The money is coming from the state’s Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program.

Five Flint police officers are testing body cameras this month, according to Police Chief Terence Green. The department is testing cameras that automatically activate and download video to a server at the end of each shift.

Green hopes to buy 65 to 80 more cameras to outfit the remainder of the Flint Police Department soon. He estimated the total cost of outfitting all patrol officers in Flint with cameras would cost several hundred thousand dollars.

Flint police patrol cars already have dash cameras.

Saginaw is receiving over $38,000 from the same state grant program to replace broken streetlights.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Three men arrested nearly four months after Flint Township murder
Hecht's Sweet Corn near Vassar
“You can’t sell it fast enough:” Mid-MI farmers harried by wicked weather
FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a driver has died in a car vs. semi crash near...
54-year-old woman dies after crashing on U.S. 10 during thunderstorm
Caution tape
Police: Coleman woman dies after electrocution at home