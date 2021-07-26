JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

With a good bit of sunshine holding across Mid-Michigan Monday, temperatures cruised through the 80s, with a few spots flirting with the 90-degree mark. Clouds will be filtering in during the overnight period as temperatures bottom-out in the lower, to middle 60s early Tuesday morning. Some showers and thundershowers will make a move into the ABC12 viewing area during the late-night period, so there will be a chance of some wet roads for the morning drive.

Scattered showers and thundershowers across our area Tuesday morning will taper off as we work our way through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be on the order of a quarter of an inch for the most part. There will be locally heavier amounts with some rumbles of thunder. Winds from the west in the morning will be shifting in from the north as the showers move out. That should leave us with some sunshine for the afternoon as high temperatures for the day surround the 80-degree mark.

You will want to continue to keep your umbrella close at hand. Another batch of rain and thunderstorms will move across lower Michigan late Wednesday evening, through Thursday morning. Behind that rain, we should see a comfortable end to the workweek with a decent amount of sunshine. On ABC12 News we will keep an eye on the potential for severe weather, and we’ll have your weekend forecast. - JR