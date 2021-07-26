Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Clayton Township Saturday.

The twister packed up to 100 mph winds with a path 200 yards wide and nearly 2 miles long.

Touchdown was just northeast of Calkins and N. McKinley Rd.

Three garages were destroyed with additional structural damage to several homes.

The tornado ended just west of Morrish Rd., between Corunna and Calkins.

Two additional tornadoes were confirmed.

One in Oakland county in the White Lake area.

Armada in Macomb county also witnessed a twister.

There were other funnel clouds as well as strong to severe thunderstorms.

Heavy rain was reported from 1.5″-2.5″ in multiple mid-Michigan communities - flooding streets.

Thousands lost power from downed tree limbs.

Quiet weather is expected overnight into Monday.

Less humid conditions will make it feel more bearable - even with temperatures near 90 degrees to start the week.

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Tuesday.

Another chance for rain and thunderstorms are expected Thursday too.

By the end of the week, a cold front will bring drier and cooler 70s back into the picture - just in time for the weekend.

