Lapeer bridge part of MDOT’s first bundling project

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A bridge managed by the city of Lapeer is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s first bundling project.

MDOT combined a project to rebuild the Bentley Street bridge this fall with 18 other bridges around the state as a cost-saving move. A joint venture of construction companies CA Hull and Anlaan received a $24 million contract to work on all 19 bridges.

Without bundling, the city of Lapeer would have to design and manage construction of the bridge alone. MDOT says completing the projects across the state as a single package creates economies of scale and allows for easier access to permits, which saves money for counties and cities who own the bridges.

“The scope of work for these bridges is superstructure replacement, which includes full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams,” said MDOT Chief Bridge Engineer Matt Chynoweth.

The Bentley Street bridge over Farmers Creek is scheduled for construction in September through November this fall. Two other projects in the bundling pilot program will be completed this fall while the remainder are scheduled for work in 2022 and 2023.

