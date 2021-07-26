More than 5,800 Consumers Energy customers lose power in Flint
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 5,800 Consumers Energy customers in the Flint area are sweating out a hot afternoon with no electricity.
Consumers says two substations failed around 2:45 p.m. Homes and businesses north and west of downtown Flint lost power with temperatures in the upper 80s.
A spokeswoman for the utility was not sure when power would be restored, but the Consumers Energy website lists a possible repair time at 7 to 7:15 p.m. That time is could change, however.
