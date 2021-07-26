Advertisement

More than 5,800 Consumers Energy customers lose power in Flint

More than 5,800 Consumers Energy customers lost power north and west of downtown Flint.
More than 5,800 Consumers Energy customers lost power north and west of downtown Flint.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 5,800 Consumers Energy customers in the Flint area are sweating out a hot afternoon with no electricity.

Consumers says two substations failed around 2:45 p.m. Homes and businesses north and west of downtown Flint lost power with temperatures in the upper 80s.

A spokeswoman for the utility was not sure when power would be restored, but the Consumers Energy website lists a possible repair time at 7 to 7:15 p.m. That time is could change, however.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Three men arrested nearly four months after Flint Township murder
Hecht's Sweet Corn near Vassar
“You can’t sell it fast enough:” Mid-MI farmers harried by wicked weather
Flint Police is testing out body cameras
Flint gets over $183,000 for police body cameras
FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a driver has died in a car vs. semi crash near...
54-year-old woman dies after crashing on U.S. 10 during thunderstorm
Caution tape
Police: Coleman woman dies after electrocution at home