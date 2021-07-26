Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms Port Austin’s second tornado of summer

EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds destroyed an outbuilding and part of a soybean crop
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a second tornado of the summer touched down near Port Austin on Saturday.

The EF-0 twister destroyed an outbuilding before damaging a fence, trees and soybean plants growing in a field.

National Weather Service damage surveyors say the tornado touched down around 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of North Hellman and Grindstone roads about a mile east of Port Austin. It destroyed an outbuilding right after the touchdown.

Maximum winds were estimated around 80 mph with a damage swath about 50 yards wide.

The tornado moved east, causing tree damage and knocking down soybean plants around Sullivan Road. A fence near Tomlinson Road sustained damage before the tornado lifted off the ground.

The same outbreak of severe weather caused another tornado on Saturday in Genesee County. The EF-1 tornado destroyed three garages and damaged several homes in Clayton Township.

Saturday’s Port Austin tornado came almost a month after an EF-2 twister on June 26 destroyed six homes and caused six injuries with winds topping 120 mph near M-53 and M-25.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Flint Township
25-year-old arrested for deadly June 16 shooting in Flint Township
Genesee County first responders are leaving Narcan at non-fatal overdose scenes and a new quick...
Genesee County agencies form quick response team to prevent overdose deaths
A Lapeer bridge is one of 19 included in the Michigan Department of Transportation's first...
Lapeer bridge part of MDOT’s first bundling project
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
200+ small businesses in Michigan recognized for COVID-19 help