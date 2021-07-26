National Weather Service confirms Port Austin’s second tornado of summer

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a second tornado of the summer touched down near Port Austin on Saturday.

The EF-0 twister destroyed an outbuilding before damaging a fence, trees and soybean plants growing in a field.

National Weather Service damage surveyors say the tornado touched down around 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of North Hellman and Grindstone roads about a mile east of Port Austin. It destroyed an outbuilding right after the touchdown.

Maximum winds were estimated around 80 mph with a damage swath about 50 yards wide.

The tornado moved east, causing tree damage and knocking down soybean plants around Sullivan Road. A fence near Tomlinson Road sustained damage before the tornado lifted off the ground.

The same outbreak of severe weather caused another tornado on Saturday in Genesee County. The EF-1 tornado destroyed three garages and damaged several homes in Clayton Township.

Saturday’s Port Austin tornado came almost a month after an EF-2 twister on June 26 destroyed six homes and caused six injuries with winds topping 120 mph near M-53 and M-25.

