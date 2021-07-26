Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Genesee County

EF-1 tornado traveled nearly 2 miles through Clayton Township
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Clayton Township during severe weather on Saturday.

The twister packed up to 100 mph winds with a path 200 yards wide and nearly 2 miles long. Touchdown was just northeast of Calkins and North McKinley roads. The tornado traveled to the area of Morrish Road between Corunna and Calkins roads.

Three garages were destroyed with additional structural damage to several homes.

Two additional tornadoes were confirmed around Michigan resulting from the outbreak of severe weather on Saturday.

One touched down in the White Lake area of Oakland County and the other was confirmed in the Armada area of Macomb County. The National Weather Service also received several other reports of funnel clouds around the state.

Aside from tornadoes, Saturday’s storms also brought torrential rainfall. Storm totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain were reported all over Mid-Michigan. Strong straight line winds knocked down trees and power lines across Michigan.

