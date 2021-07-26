Police: Coleman woman dies after electrocution at home

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 66-year-old woman died after she was electrocuted on her property near Coleman.

A family member found the body of Katherine Stahlbush at her residence in Midland County’s Geneva Township on Friday, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say she was electrocuted on her property, but no information was released about how the accident happened. The sheriff’s office says there were no signs of foul play at the scene.

The Midland County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to learn more about Stahlbush’s death.

