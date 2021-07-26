Advertisement

Saginaw weighing options after bricks fall from building after severe storm

Sidewalk, one lane of busy eastbound Genesee Avenue will be closed for safety reasons
Bricks falls from Saginaw building after storm
Bricks falls from Saginaw building after storm(City of Saginaw)
By Terry Camp
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saturday’s storm most likely was a partial cause of some bricks cascading down on a sidewalk and onto a busy street in Saginaw.

There were no injuries.

The city now has to figure out what its going to do with the old building, which is owned by the county. Options include knocking it down, or restoring the building.

“There were good size chucks of bricks that when they hit, they definitely shattered and went into the first lane of traffic on Genesee,” says Saginaw’s Chief Building Inspector Darrin Jerome.

That scary scenario played out Saturday afternoon when the strong winds and very heavy rain most likely played a part in bricks crashing down on a Genesee Avenue sidewalk in Saginaw’s downtown area. No one was hurt, and it doesn’t appear any cars driving through the area were damaged.

“The roof is depleted pretty bad, its caving, sinking, there is a hole in it, but its not at the point where the whole structure is going to fall down at this point,” says Jerome.

Jerome says neglect also played a part in the collapse.

The building where the bricks came down from is actually the middle part of a complex that he believes was built in the 1890′s. Its been several years since any business has operated in the complex. The middle part of the structure is owned by the Saginaw County Land Bank. The other two are not.

“Those are both private owned, the buildings on the east and west side,” he says.

Which could make demolition of the middle building a delicate and costly project. City and county leaders are discussing options on knocking it down or restoration.

It was just last week when the city made the decision to knock down an old building that partially collapsed just a few blocks away. Until a decision is made on this latest structural problem, Genesee Avenue eastbound will be down to one lane of traffic

“It’s definitely a safety issue for anybody passing in the area,” says Jerome.

The fate of that building will most likely be discussed at tonight’s city council meeting.

