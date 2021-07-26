Second tornado in a month leaves Port Austin residents shocked

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Port Austin over the weekend. This is the second tornado in the same area in just month.

The NWS rated Saturday’s tornado as an EF-0 with peak winds of 80 mph. It was on the ground for around 14 minutes and began one mile east of Port Austin. It caused damage to an outbuilding and to some trees.

One month ago, an EF-2 tornado struck Port Austin causing damage to several homes in the area.

For Port Austin residents like Steve Radlinski having two tornadoes so close together was shocking.

“It’s shocking, it really is,” he said. “It’s something that I hope doesn’t become a trend because it’s very, very scary.”

Radlinski lives just outside of town and said the June tornado damaged his home and left debris in his yard.

“We had a lot of debris in the yard, we ended up with some roof damage,” he said. “We feel pretty blessed [because] our neighbors lost a lot of valuables and some of them lost their homes.”

This weekend’s tornado did not damage Radlinski’s home but it did come within about a mile of his house. Radlinski said that his wife first spotted the tornado out their dining room window.

“It was a pretty scary situation.,” Radlinski recalled.

Some of the locals that ABC12 talked to could not believe that there were two tornadoes in similar spots in Huron County. The National Weather Service said that before June’s twister, the last tornado in the county was back in 2015.

“It’s just something we’ve never had to deal with before,” Radlinski said. “And I hope we don’t have to deal with it again anytime soon.”

