Sunny and hot today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure will give us beautiful sunshine throughout the entire day, but it will definitely be hot! Highs this afternoon will be near 90 with a W to WNW wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight we’ll only fall to the mid and upper 60s with a light WSW breeze. Clouds will move in, and early tomorrow morning we’ll see the arrival of showers and possible thunderstorms.

We’re not expecting anything severe tomorrow morning, but an isolated strong storm is possible tomorrow afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We then return to sunshine and highs in the mid 80s for Wednesday!

