Advertisement

Sunny and hot today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure will give us beautiful sunshine throughout the entire day, but it will definitely be hot! Highs this afternoon will be near 90 with a W to WNW wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight we’ll only fall to the mid and upper 60s with a light WSW breeze. Clouds will move in, and early tomorrow morning we’ll see the arrival of showers and possible thunderstorms.

We’re not expecting anything severe tomorrow morning, but an isolated strong storm is possible tomorrow afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We then return to sunshine and highs in the mid 80s for Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

WJRT July 26th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT July 26th, 2021 Morning Weather
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
Thousands of utility customers have no power following a night of severe storms
Sunny and hot to start the week
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Sunny and hot to start the week
Kevin's Weather Forecast