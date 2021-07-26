Advertisement

Thousands of utility customers have no power following a night of severe storms

4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric Cooperative's outage viewer map.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) -(07/25/21)- Thousands of utility customers in the Detroit area have no power following a night of severe storms. DTE Energy reports nearly 135,000 customers in Oakland and Macomb counties had no service at 10:20 a.m. due to wind damage. Consumers Energy reported more than 650 customers without power in Oakland County’s Holly Township at 9:45 a.m. DTE had more than 500 crews in the field and said they would “be working around the clock to restore power to impacted customers as quickly and safely as possible.” Oakland County Emergency Management received reports of structural damage to homes and businesses, flooding and blocked roads.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

