Three men arrested nearly four months after Flint Township murder

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Three men are facing charges nearly four months after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed at Suncrest Apartments in Flint Township.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jhalil Hakeem Price and 25-year-old Jalen Malik Price-Davis, both of Flint, on first-degree murder charges for the March 29 death of 28-year-old Deomontae Winton. Both suspects face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted.

The Flint Township Police Department also arrested 23-year-old Lavonte Reshawn Knott on charges that he lied to investigators and helped the suspects hide after the murder.

Winton was shot around 9:10 p.m. outside the 1700 building at Suncrest Apartments on March 29. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Price, Price-Davis and Knott all are awaiting further court proceedings.

