Whitmer signs nearly $385 million spending bill for children, hospitals, nursing homes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a spending bill Monday to provide nearly $385 million to help families and small businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill includes $367.7 million from the state’s COVID-19 relief money and $17 million from the general fund. The money will go toward six primary goals:

$160 million for hospital grants to defray an increase in cost for providing care while receiving less revenue due to the pandemic.

$100 million to pay nursing homes an additional $23 per day for residents on Medicaid if they saw a 5% decrease in population.

$105 million to provide a 40% rate increase to child development and care program providers from June 28 to Sept. 30. Funding will be provided based on enrollment rather than attendance.

$10 million for disaster relief from flooding and tornadoes that happened in June.

$7 million for the the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Fund to provide required payments for people who were wrongfully imprisoned.

$2.7 million for the Secondary Road Patrol Program, which provides grants to county sheriff’s offices for the patrol of rural roads.

“This is another example of the good things that can happen when we work together and put Michiganders back to work,” Whitmer said.

