Advertisement

Whitmer signs nearly $385 million spending bill for children, hospitals, nursing homes

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a spending bill Monday to provide nearly $385 million to help families and small businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill includes $367.7 million from the state’s COVID-19 relief money and $17 million from the general fund. The money will go toward six primary goals:

  • $160 million for hospital grants to defray an increase in cost for providing care while receiving less revenue due to the pandemic.
  • $100 million to pay nursing homes an additional $23 per day for residents on Medicaid if they saw a 5% decrease in population.
  • $105 million to provide a 40% rate increase to child development and care program providers from June 28 to Sept. 30. Funding will be provided based on enrollment rather than attendance.
  • $10 million for disaster relief from flooding and tornadoes that happened in June.
  • $7 million for the the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Fund to provide required payments for people who were wrongfully imprisoned.
  • $2.7 million for the Secondary Road Patrol Program, which provides grants to county sheriff’s offices for the patrol of rural roads.

“This is another example of the good things that can happen when we work together and put Michiganders back to work,” Whitmer said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Three men arrested nearly four months after Flint Township murder
Hecht's Sweet Corn near Vassar
“You can’t sell it fast enough:” Mid-MI farmers harried by wicked weather
Flint Police is testing out body cameras
Flint gets over $183,000 for police body cameras
FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a driver has died in a car vs. semi crash near...
54-year-old woman dies after crashing on U.S. 10 during thunderstorm