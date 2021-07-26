Whitmer’s veto of $155 million in proposed spending on reading scholarships sparks criticism

LANSING, Mich. (AP) (07/25/21)- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto of $155 million in proposed spending on reading scholarships for students has sparked fresh criticism from opponents who say it would have addressed pandemic-related learning loss and approval from those who liken the grants to vouchers. The Democratic governor struck the Republican-backed program while signing a $17 billion school budget this month. It would have been funded with federal COVID-19 aid. The Republican-controlled House unsuccessfully tried to override the veto last week. The funding would have gone to Grand Valley State University to disburse up to $1,000 each to public K-5 students not proficient in reading.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.