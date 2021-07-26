Advertisement

Whitmer’s veto of $155 million in proposed spending on reading scholarships sparks criticism

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) (07/25/21)- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto of $155 million in proposed spending on reading scholarships for students has sparked fresh criticism from opponents who say it would have addressed pandemic-related learning loss and approval from those who liken the grants to vouchers. The Democratic governor struck the Republican-backed program while signing a $17 billion school budget this month. It would have been funded with federal COVID-19 aid. The Republican-controlled House unsuccessfully tried to override the veto last week. The funding would have gone to Grand Valley State University to disburse up to $1,000 each to public K-5 students not proficient in reading.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Recent analysis verified that the temperatures from the urban heart of many cities in the U.S.,...
Climate council to discuss energy intensive industries
Storm damage in Clayton Township, Michigan.
Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan
Remembering Flint great Paul Dresser
People in shock on Saturday in Swartz Creek after severe thunderstorms rolled through causing...
Swartz Creek residents shaken up from damage caused by severe storms