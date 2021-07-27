4-year-old shot inside Saginaw residence, condition not known

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Another child has been shot and injured in the city of Saginaw.

A 4-year-old boy was shot around 4:45 p.m. Monday in a home on Avon Street near Genesee Avenue on the city’s west side. The child was rushed to a hospital, where his last condition was not known Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police are working the Saginaw Police Department on the investigation. No arrests were announced in the case by Tuesday morning.

The boy is the third child under the age of 8 to be shot and injured in the city over the past two weeks.

An 8-year-old girl was shot inside a residence around 2:10 a.m. July 21 in the 400 block of 17th Avenue. Investigators say someone shot at the residence and one of the bullets traveled inside, where it hit the girl.

She was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after the incident.

A 4-year-old boy was shot by a family member accidentally on July 16 in the 2500 block of Hampshire Street. An ambulance rushed the boy to an area hospital and he later was transferred to another hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

