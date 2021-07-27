Bay County man wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man was jumping with joy when his wife scratched off his winning Michigan Lottery instant game ticket.

The 58-year-old man purchased the $5 Wild Time Deluxe ticket at CB Discount on Broadway Street in Bay City.

“I purchased some tickets and had my wife scratch them off,” said the player. “When she scratched the $300,000 amount, she didn’t believe it was true, so she had me look the ticket over to be sure. We started jumping up and down we were so excited. It was a great feeling.”

The winner plans to pay off bills and invest his winnings.

Players have won more than $14 million playing the Wild Time Deluxe instant game since April. More than $18 million worth of prizes remain, including one more $300,000 top prize and five $25,000 winners.

