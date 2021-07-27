Advertisement

Fenton asking city voters for $24 million to fix roads

Property taxes would increase by 3.5 mills, costing homeowners about $266 more the first year
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in the city of Fenton will be asked to pay more taxes in November for road repairs.

The Fenton City Council approved a bond proposal Monday evening to ask voters for $24 million during the November general election this fall.

The street and road millage would increase taxes by 3.5 mills -- or $3.50 for every $1,000 of taxable value -- for about 11 years. The average homeowner in the city would pay about $266 more in the first year if the tax increase passes.

“Road funding is a challenge for every municipality in Michigan,” said City Manager Lynn Markland. “Fenton has made good use of federal and state infrastructure money, but it comes with limitations, such as not allowing use for residential streets.”

He said maintenance needs on the city’s streets exceed the city’s annual funding.

“If this proposal passes, we can get to work on many of the streets that are in the most need of repair,” Markland said.

Voters will consider the millage request on Nov. 2 this year. If approved, the city would borrow money in three series of $8 million and pay each series back in 10 years and three months.

“This is a good resolution for collecting funds to do our roads,” said Fenton Mayor Sue Osborn. “With $8 million in the first year, we’ll be able to do more roads in less time at less cost to the taxpayer.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

4-year-old shot inside Saginaw residence, condition not known
Jewell Jones
Michigan lawmaker defends using campaign cash at strip club
Road closed sign
Stretch of southbound I-675 closing in Saginaw on Wednesday
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners
Shiawassee County commissioner calls on chairman to resign over bonus payments