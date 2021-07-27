Fenton asking city voters for $24 million to fix roads

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in the city of Fenton will be asked to pay more taxes in November for road repairs.

The Fenton City Council approved a bond proposal Monday evening to ask voters for $24 million during the November general election this fall.

The street and road millage would increase taxes by 3.5 mills -- or $3.50 for every $1,000 of taxable value -- for about 11 years. The average homeowner in the city would pay about $266 more in the first year if the tax increase passes.

“Road funding is a challenge for every municipality in Michigan,” said City Manager Lynn Markland. “Fenton has made good use of federal and state infrastructure money, but it comes with limitations, such as not allowing use for residential streets.”

He said maintenance needs on the city’s streets exceed the city’s annual funding.

“If this proposal passes, we can get to work on many of the streets that are in the most need of repair,” Markland said.

Voters will consider the millage request on Nov. 2 this year. If approved, the city would borrow money in three series of $8 million and pay each series back in 10 years and three months.

“This is a good resolution for collecting funds to do our roads,” said Fenton Mayor Sue Osborn. “With $8 million in the first year, we’ll be able to do more roads in less time at less cost to the taxpayer.”

