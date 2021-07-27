Fenton City Council approves trash hauling contract with new company

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in the city of Fenton will see new trucks picking up their garbage, yard waste and recycling beginning this fall.

The Fenton City Council approved a contract Monday evening with GFL Environmental. The city currently has a contract with Republic Services, which has worked behind schedule due to the ongoing labor shortage.

“The service we have been receiving does not meet the city’s nor our residents’ expectations. We have worked diligently to land a new provider under terms that are acceptable,” said City Manager Lynn Markland “Also, the customer will realize a cost savings of $74.84 in the first year.”

The GFL contract begins on Oct. 6 and residents will receive new trash collection bins at no charge before then under the following guidelines:

Single family homes, detached condominiums and mobile homes get a 65-gallon trash can and 65-gallon recycling can.

Each unit in duplexes, triplexes and multi-family homes will receive a 35-gallon trash can and 35-gallon recycling can.

Apartment complexes can continue working with a trash collection service they choose.

Residents can contact City Hall at 810-629-2261 or refusecart@cityoffenton.org by noon on Aug. 20 to request a different size container than they are slated to receive. Households also can switch container sizes within 45 days of GFL taking over service at no charge.

Additional containers can be requested with an additional cost of $65 for large bins and $35 for small bins. Residents also can continue using their own trash containers as long as anything set aside for recycling is clearly marked.

Fenton City Council members are optimistic and looking forward to working with a new household waste collection service.

“We have received excellent references for this waste hauler,” Fenton Mayor Sue Osborn said. “I expect GFL will do an outstanding job for the citizens.”

