Fire damages condemned apartment complex in Saginaw

About 84 residents had to find new homes after their apartment complex was condemned by the city of Saginaw(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A vacant Saginaw apartment complex that was condemned last year ago caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments were battling the blaze at the White Deer Apartments on Beacon Drive just after 2:30 p.m. Flames were shooting from the roof when they arrived.

The fire appears to be contained to one unit of the structure.

Saginaw city officials condemned the complex just over a year ago in July 2020, citing a litany of code violations like electrical problems, water damage and significant fire safety concerns. That decision forced residents out of their homes with little notice.

Fire investigators could not immediately say what caused the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene well into Tuesday afternoon cleaning up and dousing hot spots.

