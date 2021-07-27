Flint City Council approves police department leasing helicopter to help with crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/26/2021) - Eyes in the sky to help fight crime.

On Monday night, Flint City Council voted to approve a resolution from the police department to spend more than $300,000 to rent a helicopter for the next three months.

Some community members are saying they’d rather spend for more boots on the ground instead of eyes in the sky, but the city’s police department says it’s already on that, trying to hire twenty officers.

In the meantime, they’re in support of any creative idea that could help bring crime down right away.

Flint community members agree: rising gun violence is one of the most damaging threats to the public.

Where people disagree, however, is about how to solve that problem.

“The Chief came up with what he thought is a good solution. He wants to try it. I think we should try it,” one speaker said.

The Flint Police Department is asking Flint City Council for more than $300,000 to rent a helicopter for three months to assist officers on the ground with high-speed chases and drag racing, but some community members took to public speaking to say they’d rather use the money to hire more police officers.

“To pass voting tonight on a helicopter does not make any sense when you do not have enough officers on the ground to answer the calls,” one speaker said.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green says there’s already money budgeted to hire twenty officers, and City Council members are supporting the department’s request.

“If the police feel that this is what they need to help them deal with these issues that they’re having, then I support their knowledge and knowhow of what would help them the most,” City Council President, Kate Fields said during the meeting.

ABC12 spoke with Art Wenzlaff with the South Side Business and Residential Association, who had another solution to add to the mix, one that doesn’t involve police officers or a helicopter.

“I would perhaps suggest that parents as a group meet with children daily, daily, daily, and talk about these kinds of issues and ask them if you get in a struggle with someone if you just walk away. Don’t let your ego get in the way,” Wenzlaff said.

Seven council members voted in favor of the resolution, including ‘Yes’ votes from Councilmembers Mays, Davis, Guerra, Winfrey, Worthing, Griggs, and Fields.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a State of Emergency on gun violence on Friday.

ABC12 reached out to the mayor’s office on Monday night, and the mayor says he will be calling a special council meeting this week to get approval on extending that state of emergency declaration.

