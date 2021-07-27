Flint gets $185,000 grant for police body cameras

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police officers soon may be outfitted with body cameras thanks to nearly $200,000 from the Michigan Department of Treasury.

A handful of officers are wearing cameras already, but the cost of the devices stopped Police Chief Terence Green from getting them for the entire force. On Monday, the state treasury department announced over $183,000 will be given to the city of Flint for that purchase.

Green says he will need 65 to 80 body cameras to outfit the entire department, meaning that funding wouldn’t be enough to cover the total cost. Body cameras cost about $4,000 apiece, which doesn’t include the cost of storing files.

The total cost for a complete body camera system for Flint police could reach $500,000. While that number far exceeds the funding coming from the state, Green said the cameras that automatically record would be part of the department’s overall effort to bridge the gap and build trust with the people they serve.

“I think this will enhance our opportunity to say, ‘Listen, our officers are out there doing the right thing,’” Green said.

While the state has confirmed the plan to provide the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program, the Flint Police Department is waiting until the money arrives before commenting.

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, the funding should be awarded this fiscal year.

The city of Saginaw is also benefiting from this grant program with just over $37,000 for public safety enhancement through replacement of streetlights.

