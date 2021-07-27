Flint police eager to deploy leased helicopter this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/27/2021) - Flint Police is leasing a helicopter.

Just days after the City declared a state of emergency due to crime, City Council approved the leasing agreement.

Officers have been requesting the added resource for months.

“Finally. Finally, it’s a breath of fresh air. We -- every officer on the rank and file appreciates it. It is absolutely a tool that we can use,” said Lt. Keith Urquhart.

He explained the City Council’s ‘yes’ vote to their request for a helicopter means a lot to the force.

As the shift commander for Flint Police’s night shift patrol, he’s seen dangerous situations almost every weekend for months.

ABC12 first aired dashcam footage last week, captured by a Flint Police patrol car, that shows officers responding to the ever-growing problem of drag racing on Clio Road .

“The people that’s driving these vehicles, they’re making it a game, right? And so, they kind of bait police into trying to pursue, they’ll do donuts right in front of us,” Lt. Urquhart shared.

And in the footage, you can see drivers taking off at upwards of 100 miles per hour.

That creates a dangerous situation for the officers and the community those vehicles are speeding past.

“They want to play the game, let ‘em go,” Lt. Urquhart said. “You can’t outrun the eyes in the sky. Once those cars park -- and we’ve done it before with State Police help -- once that car parks, we just go. We tow the car, we get an arrest, nobody’s injured. No harm. No foul. The problem is taken care of.”

With the help of MSP’s chopper this past weekend, Flint Police impounded 15 cars and arrested 5 people on Clio Road.

When asked why Flint Police can’t use MSP’s helicopter, Chief Terence Green has previously explained MSP’s works for the entire state.

“MSP’s helicopter is for the state of Michigan,” Green said. “We’re using a lot of their resources and we’re gonna continue to use a lot of their resources. The helicopter is one. But the goal is, if their helicopter is not available, ours is up.”

Having spent 22 years with Flint PD, Lt. Urquhart admits tackling the drag racing problem now has been challenging because of low-staffing. He said while they do need more officers, they also need the helicopter.

“This helicopter is something that can be done this week, next week,” he said. “So we need to help now. Six months, a year from now, we’ll have those boots on the ground; but right now, this is a resource that we must have.”

Flint’s Police Chief is hopeful the helicopter will be up, on duty by this weekend.

There has been some confusion about how the City is paying for the chopper.

The total price tag is a little more than $300,000.

Chief Terence Green said that covers a 3-month lease, storage at Flint’s Bishop International Airport, insurance, equipment and fuel.

This is not taxpayer dollars.

It’s going to be paid for with money the City has through the officers’ work impounding vehicles.

Besides tackling the drag racing problem in Flint, the helicopter is expected to help officers in the fight against gun violence.

Lt. Urquhart said the helicopter can arrive quicker than he can after 9-1-1 is called, getting eyes on the suspect that much quicker.

Plus, it’ll be equipped with infrared technology, just like MSP’s helicopter. That allows the pilot and co-pilot to see not only the suspect, but their weapon too.

