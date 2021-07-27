Advertisement

Flushing Two working to get tornado siren back up and running

According to the Genesee County Emergency Office's system report, since March 2021, the siren...
According to the Genesee County Emergency Office's system report, since March 2021, the siren off of north Seymour Road rotates but no sound come out.(Christine Kanerva)
By Christine Kanerva
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLUSHING TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 News first told you that several tornado sirens in Genesee County malfunctioned during the tornado warning on July 24th.

Those include sirens Davison, Clayton Township, Argentine and Flushing Township.

One siren in Flushing Twp. has been malfunctioning for months

According to the Genesee County Emergency Office’s system report, since March 2021, the siren rotates but no sound come out…

Emergency Manager Jeff Wilson said the county conduct tests every first Saturday of the month. That test then transfers back to the counties system where they can see which sirens malfunctioned.

Once determined, Wilson said they contact the local supervisor or fire chief to fix the problem. “Our protocol is to either to reach out to the municipality, mayor, township supervisor or fire chief and let them know. Then the local entities are responsible for maintaining and getting them repaired and we have partnerships with companies that repair the sirens,” said Wilson.

The Flushing Twp. Supervisor Frederick Thorsby said they reached out to West Shore Services – based out of Grand Rapids – weeks ago to fix the siren.

During the last tornado warning, the problem was still not solved. “It’s a concern, we don’t have a lot of control over it. They’re the only people that are qualified to repair the siren,” said Thorsby. “As soon as they can come over here and take care of ours, I’m sure they have lots of them that they have to work on throughout the state, they will get here as quickly as they can.” Thorsby said they’ve contacting West Shore again to figure out when they plan to get out here.

ABC12 News also reached out to West Shore with the same question.

The company said they are aware of the problem and will have a crew out there shortly. West Shore also services the sirens that malfunctioned in Davison, Clayton Township and Argentine. Flushing Twp. is also working to get a generator for the sirens that function off of electricity in the event the siren fails during a power outage.

