Food giveaway Tuesday in Saginaw

The East Side Soup Kitchen is working to make sure no one goes hungry.
By Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAGINAW Mich. (WJRT) - (7/27/21) - A non-profit group in Saginaw is working to make sure no one goes hungry.

The East Side Soup Kitchen announced a food distribution event scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

It said the giveaway would run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the soup at 940 East Genesee Avenue.

The pantry has served the community for more than 40 years.

It said the giveaway was part of an effort by the East Side Soup Kitchen, Hidden Harvest, and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to battle food insecurity in Mid-Michigan.

