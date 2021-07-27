“It’s heartbreaking:” Saginaw advocates call for action after second shooting involving 4-year-old

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (7/27/2021)--Another shooting involving a child in Saginaw had police investigating and the community reacting Tuesday.

It marked the third shooting involving a child in Saginaw this month. The latest, 4-year-old boy shot inside a home on the city’s west side just prior to 5:00 Monday evening, investigators said.

The child was rushed to a hospital. His condition was not known at the time of publication.

“It does break my heart.”

Saginaw advocates, reacting after yet another shooting involving a child.

A four year old boy was shot on Saginaw’s west side Monday, according to police. The shooting remained under investigation at the time of publication Tuesday.

It marked the second shooting to involve a four year old in as many weeks, after investigators told ABC12 another child was hospitalized in mid-July, potentially shot on accident by a young family member.

In a third case, police reported an eight-year-old girl had been critically injured last Wednesday. Someone opened fire outside of a 17th Street home. The eight-year-old was inside when the bullet tore through the wall.

“It’s heartbreaking for those who have lost their lives or been victims of violence,” Mary Ellen Johnson related.

Johnson presides over the Saginaw-based Youth Protection Council. Regardless of the causes, she told ABC12 something needed to change.

“Our community needs to look at this and how we can support kids and families and wrap our arms around them,” she questioned.

Crime data from Saginaw’s first 6 months of 2021 showed a decrease in violence, but the city has recently experienced an uptick. Homicides within city limits have risen to nine this year.

So, has the city changed its strategy? It’s a question ABC12′s Terry Camp asked Mayor Brenda Moore last week.

ABC12 reached out to the Mayor for a response to Tuesday’s new developments in addition to Saginaw’s city manager, but had not received a response at the time of publication. Saginaw Police also declined to go on camera.

“it’s just a real setback,” Johnson said. “I’m very proud to be from Saginaw. I love Saginaw. This is a great place to live, work and play. But when people see this resurgence in violence, people just go back to the negative.”

The time for conversation, Mary Ellen said, is over. She would like to see concrete action and suggested that process should begin by supporting local programs on the front lines.

“There’s a real lack of social supports for people that were in place prior to the pandemic,” Johnson explained. “We know that many of the folks involved in these violent acts are relatively young people…. How can we as a community, support those folks?”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.