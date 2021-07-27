Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A few showers and thundershowers moved across Mid-Michigan Tuesday morning, but not everyone had to deal with it.  With a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, high temperatures ranged from the 70s, to lower 80s.  A few showers or thundershowers may pop up this evening, but again, not everyone will see them.  The best chance will be across the eastern parts of Mid-Michigan.  Overnight low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s, as partly cloudy skies hold.

Wednesday will begin on a quiet note.  Partly sunny skies are expected for the day as a very light northeast to easterly breeze holds for the day.  High temperatures will range from the 70s, to lower 80s.  Another batch of rain and thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.  Right now it looks like western and southwestern lower Michigan will catch the brunt of the activity, but we will keep an eye things in case the potential track shifts to the east.

After we get by the threat of showers and thundershowers Thursday morning, we should get into some fine weather for Thursday afternoon, and especially Friday.  Northeasterly winds early Friday morning will become light & variable for the afternoon.  Highs will be in the 70s with a good bit of sunshine.  On ABC12 News we will detail the potential for a return of rain and thundershowers for the weekend. - JR

