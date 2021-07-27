Advertisement

Michigan lawmaker defends using campaign cash at strip club

Jewell Jones
Jewell Jones(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. - A Michigan lawmaker who spent campaign money at a strip club says it has “great lamb chops.”

Democratic state Rep. Jewell Jones, 26, reported spending $221 at the Pantheion Club in Dearborn. Jones says he was there to discuss economic development.

Jones told The Detroit News in a text message that he has to meet people “where they’re at some times,” and he added that the suburban Detroit club has “great lamb chops.”

Jones also spent about $700 at a Las Vegas restaurant in March. It was described in records as a “dinner meeting with other legislators.”

Jones faced controversy earlier this year when he was arrested April 6 for drunken driving and resisting police after crashing into a ditch on I-96 in Livingston County. Police say he was driving with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.17%, which is more than double the limit.

Jones also was charged with reckless driving and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol after the incident.

