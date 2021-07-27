Michigan passes threshold of 900,000 confirmed COVID-19 illnesses

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed a major threshold with over 900,000 confirmed COVID-19 illnesses since March 2020.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,762 new COVID-19 illnesses from Saturday through Tuesday for a total of 901,683. The daily average of 441 new cases is an increase of 184 per day from a week ago.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 19 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Wednesday through Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,902.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to about 10,000 tests completed per day. The percentage of positive tests reached the highest level in two months at 5.11% on Monday. That is the highest percentage since May 21.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased over the weekend. As of Tuesday, 372 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 64 more than Friday. Of those, 307 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased over the weekend. As of Tuesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 85 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 38 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 20 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 15 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.741 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 6.169 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.924 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.262 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.982 million people statewide. A total of 53.8% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 63.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 33,756 cases and 911 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,202 cases and 612 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,107 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 10,642 cases and 341 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,067 cases and 84 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Gladwin, 1,929 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 3,255 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Huron, 3,066 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 1,818 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 5,421 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Lapeer, 7,888 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Midland, 6,919 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,488 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 587 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,626 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 3,744 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

Shiawassee, 5,778 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Tuscola, 4,914 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

