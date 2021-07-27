Oscoda PFAS saga: a fmr. military town’s decade-long fight against its ‘forever’ burden

OSCODA TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (7/27/2021)--“When I showed up with this stuff, he was like, to them like somebody like the kid that comes in says, the sky is falling, the sky is falling, and they just were not prepared.”

11 years down the road, locals say that’s still true.

They claim the military’s efforts to clean up the contamination it caused in the intervening years have barely scratched the surface.

Oscoda Township’s problem has a name: PFAS, a group of contaminants so insidious, they’re now commonly referred to as ‘forever chemicals.’ The site of the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Iosco County has been riddled with them for decades. ABC12 peeled back the curtain on efforts to mitigate the ongoing risks to life and property.

Van Etten Lake. 1300 acres of calm, blue postcard views carved into the rugged Oscoda clay. Teeming with yellow perch, rock bass, walleye. Its two-square miles of water hides Van Etten’s secrets well.

“I worked in the cleanup program working with Department of Defense, as a state regulator,” Geologist Bob Delaney explained during a walk along the Van Etten shoreline one sweltering June afternoon.

Delaney spent years working with what was then the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

“My consultant was up here…he called me while I was down there, he says, hey, there’s this black soil none of us knew about…I said oh well sample it for everything and if you can find the lab, see if they can run this PFAS… I didn’t expect to find anything,” he recalled.

But what Delaney did find in 2010 was something the geologist had never seen and never expected.

“When the results came back, it was soils were loaded with it,” he said. “I started having him sample everywhere across the base.”

Every single well on the sprawling site of the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base had returned a positive result for PFAS. Delaney delivered the news to his boss.

“In December of 2010 I advised management problem, upper management in my department, and I thought they were going to be doing some stuff about it,” Delaney related. “Nothing ever happened from that report… From what I heard years later was that they weren’t going to address any new contaminants and that this is essentially, causing problems for business, so it never got out.”

By the mid-1960s, a new breed of firefighting foam had the given the military a powerful new tool. In use at Wurtsmith Air Force Base, the abilities that made Aqueous Film Forming Foam or AFFF useful had the unintended consequence of allowing the chemical to endure virtually forever.

In the time since the base was taken offline in 1993, the state and federal government have mapped plumes of PFAS contaminated groundwater stretching like tentacles for miles under the base and town beyond it.

The scope of contamination, as they found, was off-the-charts. Levels of PFOA and PFAS measured ten-thousand times higher than the lifetime health advisory. Small blue signs scattered along the Van Etten shoreline in recent years warn visitors to avoid touching the shaving-cream like foam that piles up in the shallows. It’s so rich in contaminants, it repeatedly measured above 100-thousand parts per trillion.

“All of a sudden you look at this beautiful lake, seven miles long, it’s a beautiful, beautiful setting, and you look at it differently,” Tony Spaniola related.

Spaniola’s home abuts the shoreline.

“I don’t have to tell you or anybody else what it means to go up north,” he said. “(It’s) a place of beauty and a place of relaxation and enjoyment and freedom.” And yet,

Tony can’t eat the fish in his backyard. In the Au Sable River to the west, eating even one in a year exceeds PFAS advisory levels. Deer in Clark’s Marsh have it in their blood. Two years ago, Michigan became the first state in the union to issue a do not eat advisory.

Groups like NOW – an acronym for Need Our Water – have formed up to reverse what they view as years of inaction. The part-time Metro Detroit lawyer, part-time Oscoda vacationer, part of the effort to put up a united front against the folks they once trusted to defend them.

“The Air Force has for the last decade has dragged its feet, instead of doing all that it can to try to get to the bottom of the problem and solve it,” Spaniola explained via Zoom. “The Air Force has done all it can to avoid action.”

“What do you got to say to those folks who just really feel as though this is too little too late,” this reporter questioned a USAF spokesperson.

“We share the community’s sense of urgency.”

Dr. Catharine Varley is the environmental coordinator who heads-up the military’s mitigation projects at Wurtsmith. She agreed to an interview after this reporter forwarded a list of questions to the Pentagon weeks earlier.

“We can have even greater capture. So we’re constantly moving forward, and we’re constantly trying to do more,” Varley said, referencing two projects in the pipeline.

The first entails upgrading stop-gap pump and filter equipment in PFAS-rich Clark’s Marsh, the second, at Air Force Beach. The Air Force currently operates two granular carbon filtration units within the former base’s city-sized footprint. EGLE has said it should have 18.

“Some of these people say… the military and the Air Force haven’t exactly been… forthcoming with us in the past. Why should I trust what they’re telling me now?”

“I will be straightforward with them. I am transparent, and I aim to be transparent with everybody,” Varley responded.

Two grueling years of remedial investigation were slated to get underway this season, according to Varley. After that, a feasibility study she expected to take another year. By the time planners draft a proposal, the cleanup, the real one, will have to wait three to five years to finally materialize.

Locals told ABC12 kids would be kids. From time to time, they still had to be kept away from eye-catching piles of thick white foam.

“Acronyms aside… another generation of children… will grow up around Van Etten Lake… and will be subject to some of the contamination there. What would you say to a concerned parent?”

“I have a six year old, an eight year old myself,” Varley responded. “We’re doing everything we can for this community.”

Delaney, meanwhile, has become an advocate. 11 years after the discovery the retired geologist said changed his life, he volunteers his technical expertise to groups like NOW.

“The soldiers that in their families that used to live here. That’s actually one of the most frustrating things is nobody’s looking at the health of those people that drink this stuff that had it for years,” he related.

ABC12 learned of a bombshell new development in the PFAS fight from the Department of Defense’s Inspector General just prior to publication.

Congress requested the DOD’s internal watchdog review the Department’s policies related to the cleanup of hundreds of contaminated properties nationwide in 2019.

According to the resulting report obtained by ABC12, the Inspector General found the military had not been living up to its commitments, at least to the best of its ability.

The Department is required to apply what’s called an enterprise-wide approach to addressing persistent risks and yet the report found “DoD officials did not apply an enterprise‑wide approach to mitigate the contaminant effects of all sources of potential PFAS exposure.” In simple terms, it meant the population of Oscoda, for one, continued to be exposed to dangerous levels of contamination.

The USAF told ABC12 its efforts were guided by the Federal Superfund Law or CERCLA and that its hands were tied.

The Inspector General’s report recommended a number of structural changes moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.